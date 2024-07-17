Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $214,000 Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $162.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $162.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

