Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $60,000 Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,417 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,304,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,136,000 after buying an additional 5,782,249 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,167,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,400,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,674 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 798.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,438,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,319 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,084,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 888,581 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $2.08.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,756,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

