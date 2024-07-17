Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $77,000 Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,583 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,328,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ambev by 12.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 8.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 70,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its holdings in Ambev by 26.3% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 216,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 45,059 shares during the period. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 29.9% during the first quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,199,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

ABEV opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

