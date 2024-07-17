Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $171,000 in Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Mobile Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Mobile Infrastructure by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 101,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mobile Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Mobile Infrastructure by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 79,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Mobile Infrastructure by 447.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mobile Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher acquired 16,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $57,463.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,951 shares in the company, valued at $176,113.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mobile Infrastructure news, CEO Manuel Chavez III bought 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $32,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,786.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher purchased 16,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $57,463.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,113.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 95,212 shares of company stock worth $325,429 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BEEP opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. Mobile Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $20.12.

Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.83 million for the quarter.

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet.

