Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $203,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Global Investors LLP increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $100.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.80 and a 12-month high of $193.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.05 and its 200 day moving average is $133.70.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

