Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $208,000 in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 18.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 61,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

BCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

