Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $223,000 in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Fastenal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 209,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

FAST opened at $69.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

