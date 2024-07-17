Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,288 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 25,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,995.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $752,122.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,717.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,866. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

