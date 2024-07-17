Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New $219,000 Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of International Paper by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.84.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $150,594. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP stock opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.86 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

