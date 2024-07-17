Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 108,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.19.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

