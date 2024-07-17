Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,874,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,476,000 after buying an additional 835,719 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,626,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,826,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,259,000 after purchasing an additional 760,588 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,622,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,524,000 after purchasing an additional 509,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,300,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,974,000 after purchasing an additional 423,406 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0673 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

