Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 820 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on E shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average is $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.18). ENI had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $25.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.372 dividend. This is a boost from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 60.34%.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

