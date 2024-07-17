Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 21,307 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,307 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 69,268,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,441,000 after buying an additional 30,188,950 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,509,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,762 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 34,330,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,418 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,204,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,715,000 after buying an additional 10,885,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,275,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,964,000 after buying an additional 476,197 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

NYSE BBD opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.65.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.