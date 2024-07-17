Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,284 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DMLP. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 4,306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 19.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Up 0.3 %

DMLP stock opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 59.35% and a net margin of 66.57%. The business had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.782 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,741.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dorchester Minerals news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 2,800 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,741.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 6,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $191,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,819.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,230 shares of company stock worth $351,008. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

