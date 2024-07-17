Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes $224,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,787,000 after acquiring an additional 59,381 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 48,170 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 462,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,551 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,592 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total value of $1,453,991.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,078,583.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,053 shares of company stock worth $8,509,378. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $99.97 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $100.35. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.47, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.12.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 393.95%.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.