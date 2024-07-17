Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 61.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the period.

Shares of NRO stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

