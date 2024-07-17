Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Auto Prop Reit Stock Performance
Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$23.41 million for the quarter.
About Auto Prop Reit
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Auto Prop Reit
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Stock Rotation is Underway: Here are the Winners Moving Forward
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Impressive Rally: Eyeing Further Upside for This Financial Stock
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- High-Flying Stock Soars 50%: Time to Buy or Wait for a Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.