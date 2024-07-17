Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report) fell 9.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.94). 1,581,982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,618,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.04).

Avacta Group Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £244.22 million, a PE ratio of -772.22 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

Avacta Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.