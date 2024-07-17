Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.55

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.55 and last traded at $64.55, with a volume of 15738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.07.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average is $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVLV. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 580,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,326,000 after purchasing an additional 51,666 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 455,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 301,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,964,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 120,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

