Avantor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 15,013 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 115% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,993 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. Avantor has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

