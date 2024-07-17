AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.54

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 68474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of AvePoint from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVPT

AvePoint Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -133.38 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AvePoint

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,297,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,758.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,297,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,758.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Caci sold 40,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $361,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 665,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,476.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $907,200. 27.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AvePoint by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AvePoint by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.