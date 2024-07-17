Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.11) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 559.80 ($7.26).
Babcock International Group Stock Up 0.5 %
About Babcock International Group
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
