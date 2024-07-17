Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.11) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 559.80 ($7.26).

Shares of LON:BAB opened at GBX 541 ($7.02) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 535.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 503.29. The company has a market cap of £2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9,021.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of GBX 305 ($3.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 575 ($7.46).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

