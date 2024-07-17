BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Acquires £154.92 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Brad Greve acquired 12 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,291 ($16.74) per share, with a total value of £154.92 ($200.91).

BAE Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

LON:BA opened at GBX 1,285.50 ($16.67) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47. The company has a market cap of £38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,131.67, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,347.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,287.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.45) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,290 ($16.73) to GBX 1,440 ($18.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,402 ($18.18).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

