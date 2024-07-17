Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.72

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFHGet Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.72 and traded as high as $4.18. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 58,251 shares.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $56.97 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72.

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 121.51% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFHFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Barfresh Food Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

