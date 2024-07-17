Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.72

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.72 and traded as high as $4.18. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 58,251 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $56.97 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72.

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 121.51% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BRFH Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Barfresh Food Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

