Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $109,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity at Barings BDC

In other Barings BDC news, insider Michael Freno acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $267,575.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 71,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,240.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Barings BDC stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $10.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Barings BDC had a net margin of 45.35% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $69.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 84.55%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Stories

