BCGM Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.4% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $6,016,878,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,017,893,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,478 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,836.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,518,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,246,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,360 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $213.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $613.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $213.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.16.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

