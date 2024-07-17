Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 835 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 41,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 30,047 shares in the last quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 536.4% during the 1st quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 32,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.7 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $213.62 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $213.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.