Berenberg Bank Increases IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Price Target to GBX 400

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 390 ($5.06) to GBX 400 ($5.19) in a research report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday.

LON IHP opened at GBX 362.50 ($4.70) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 340.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 303.38. The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2,275.00, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 8.80. IntegraFin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.73 ($2.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 377.50 ($4.90).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,250.00%.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

