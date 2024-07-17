BHP Group (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.35 and last traded at $29.47. 215,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 309,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.24.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

