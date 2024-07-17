BHP Group (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.35 and last traded at $29.47. 215,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 309,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.24.
BHP Group Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BHP Group
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.