Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $2,917,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB opened at $225.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.05. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $281.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

