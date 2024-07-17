Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.97 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – William Blair increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $3.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.79. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.61 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Biogen Stock Up 1.6 %

BIIB stock opened at $225.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Biogen has a 12 month low of $189.44 and a 12 month high of $281.12.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,728,185,000 after buying an additional 2,218,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,728,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Biogen by 936.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,883,000 after buying an additional 593,158 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Biogen by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,898,000 after buying an additional 571,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 24,726.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,411,000 after buying an additional 474,992 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

