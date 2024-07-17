Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BDT has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$22.00 to C$25.20 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.90.

Bird Construction Trading Up 1.6 %

Bird Construction stock opened at C$26.27 on Tuesday. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$8.62 and a 12 month high of C$27.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$688.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$594.63 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.8404534 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

