Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) CFO Sells $87,219.16 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $87,219.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,262 shares in the company, valued at $11,849,661.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blackbaud stock opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $88.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.78.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $279.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.22 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 1.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,646,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,609,000 after purchasing an additional 71,619 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,840,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,599,000 after purchasing an additional 53,057 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 12.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,663,000 after buying an additional 135,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,145,000 after buying an additional 24,910 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $43,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

