BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $934.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $915.00 to $934.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $872.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLK

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $843.94 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $789.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $793.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 41.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,182,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,990,052,000 after acquiring an additional 292,017 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in BlackRock by 11.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,354,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,630,127,000 after acquiring an additional 435,358 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in BlackRock by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,514,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,853,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,471,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,006,490,000 after buying an additional 58,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,812,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.