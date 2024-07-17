Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Trading 17.3% Higher

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 17.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.49 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.49 ($0.02). 11,880,575 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 8,360,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.27 ($0.02).

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £11.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.93.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Company Profile

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

