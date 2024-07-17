BMO Capital Markets Raises CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$10.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.85 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.19.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

TSE CEU opened at C$7.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$2.60 and a twelve month high of C$7.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$588.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$555.63 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.7197861 earnings per share for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.02%. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CES Energy Solutions

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 8,131 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.92, for a total transaction of C$56,266.52. In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 8,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.92, for a total transaction of C$56,266.52. Also, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total value of C$411,527.85. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,043 shares of company stock valued at $788,155. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

