BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.11% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,775.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000.

NYSEARCA ILF opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $29.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

