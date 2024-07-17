BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 1,358 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.05% of iRhythm Technologies worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $249,000.

Shares of IRTC opened at $104.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.40. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $124.11. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.24.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.48). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $131.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $145.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.78.

In other news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $148,332.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,490.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $45,344.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $148,332.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,045 shares of company stock worth $294,234 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

