BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 8,623 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in RadNet were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,534,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,222,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,025,000 after buying an additional 143,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,871,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on RadNet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on RadNet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RadNet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

RadNet Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $65.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average is $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $65.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 217.20 and a beta of 1.75.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.72 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RadNet

In other news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $91,545.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,945.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $91,545.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,945.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $306,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,249,205 shares in the company, valued at $76,501,314.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,516 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

