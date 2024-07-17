Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $86.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Boston Scientific traded as high as $78.37 and last traded at $78.37, with a volume of 120959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.69.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,259 shares of company stock worth $5,344,014. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,728,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,082 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,905,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,191,326,000 after purchasing an additional 550,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $930,626,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,008,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $114.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.43.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

