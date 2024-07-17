Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 80,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,034,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

Bowleven Trading Down 25.6 %

The company has a market cap of £3.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bowleven Company Profile

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in West Africa. It holds a 25% interest in the shallow water offshore Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

