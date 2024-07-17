Bradley John Wall Sells 188,000 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Stock

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$1,395,336.00.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy Price Performance

TSE:NXE opened at C$9.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$5.95 and a 52 week high of C$12.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 88.18 and a beta of 1.82.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NXE. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price target on NexGen Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Haywood Securities raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Ventum Financial decreased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NXE

About NexGen Energy

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.