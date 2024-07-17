Bradley John Wall Sells 188,000 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Stock

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$1,395,336.00.
NexGen Energy Price Performance
TSE:NXE opened at C$9.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$5.95 and a 52 week high of C$12.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 88.18 and a beta of 1.82.
NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
