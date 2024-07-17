Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.23

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.23 and last traded at $48.18, with a volume of 41692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BFH. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus downgraded Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Bread Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Bread Financial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.08 EPS. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1,280.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

