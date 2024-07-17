Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bread Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.57.

BFH stock opened at $51.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bread Financial has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.14.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.08 EPS. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 10.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFH. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Bread Financial by 586.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 712,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,370,000 after purchasing an additional 608,769 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Bread Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 610,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 86,315 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Bread Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,954,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,837,000 after purchasing an additional 79,373 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Bread Financial by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

