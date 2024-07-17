Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Short Interest Update

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,558,100 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 1,647,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,193.7 days.

Brembo Stock Performance

Brembo stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. Brembo has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

About Brembo

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. It operates through Discs Systems Motorbikes; and Aftermarket Performance Group segments. The company offers various products for car and commercial vehicle applications, including brake discs, brake calipers, side-wheel modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.

