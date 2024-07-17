Brian Armstrong Sells 23,075 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total value of $5,083,653.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,883.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $5,171,799.75.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $251.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.18. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.63 and a 12 month high of $283.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 3.40.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $147,646,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $88,015,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $139,854,000 after buying an additional 486,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.65.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

