Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $2,000.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVGO. Melius Research started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $240.08.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $169.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.25. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $79.51 and a fifty-two week high of $185.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

