Brokerages Set Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) PT at $130.82

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALV. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Autoliv from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 62.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ALV opened at $111.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $89.37 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. Analysts expect that Autoliv will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

