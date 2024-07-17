Brokerages Set Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target at $21.08

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.08.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

NYSE HPE opened at $21.43 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $752,122.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,717.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

