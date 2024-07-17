Brokerages Set Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Target Price at $200.55

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $196.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 4.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $203.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.72. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

